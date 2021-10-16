OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.58. 3,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 134,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.