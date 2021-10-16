OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Up 5.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 95,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,572,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
