OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Up 5.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 95,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,572,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.