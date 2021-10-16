Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 107,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,337. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

