Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,069,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,218,000 after acquiring an additional 443,459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 57,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 293,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,423,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

