OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.