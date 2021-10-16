Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

