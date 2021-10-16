Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CME Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 108,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

