Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Shares of CRSP opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.