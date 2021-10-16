Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,921 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $176,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,863. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

