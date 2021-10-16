Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onion Global alerts:

NYSE:OG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.