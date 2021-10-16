ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $52.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

