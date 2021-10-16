OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $311.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $3,892,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 122.9% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,347,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 742,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

