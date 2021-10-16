Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 461,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

OHI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

