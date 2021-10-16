OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 27,391 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,391 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.