OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

