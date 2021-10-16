OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

