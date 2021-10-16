OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $36.02 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

