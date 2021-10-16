OKB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $228.98 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. OKB has a total market cap of $988.29 million and approximately $228.98 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $16.47 or 0.00026942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

