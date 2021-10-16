Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.