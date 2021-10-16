Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,490 shares of company stock worth $2,360,680. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,599,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

