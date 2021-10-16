Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ocugen stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,375,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,190,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

