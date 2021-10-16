OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

