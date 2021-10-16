OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.25% of OceanFirst Financial worth $65,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

