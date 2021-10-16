OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.