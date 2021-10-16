NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

