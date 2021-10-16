NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

NUVSF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

NUVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

