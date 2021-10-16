Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 344,515 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.