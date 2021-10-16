Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.05 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

