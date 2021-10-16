NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $10.80. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 227,868 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
