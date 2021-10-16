NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by 900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NRG opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

