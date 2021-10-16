Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,346,235.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

Novavax stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

