Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

