Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

