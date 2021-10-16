Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

