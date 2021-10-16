Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 606 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.38 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

