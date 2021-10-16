Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 20,581 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 6.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

