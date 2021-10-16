Northern Trust Corp Sells 996,306 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,630,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,338,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.24. 1,230,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,336. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.63. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

