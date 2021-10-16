Northern Trust Corp Sells 164,522 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $876,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 138,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 6,472,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

