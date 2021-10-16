Northern Trust Corp Sells 129,083 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of CME Group worth $801,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

