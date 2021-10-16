Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,080,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,038,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

