Northern Trust Corp Buys 85,250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $665,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.60. 809,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

