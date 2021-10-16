North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$565.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

