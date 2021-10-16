Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

