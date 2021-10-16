Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.