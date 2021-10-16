Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NDEKY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

