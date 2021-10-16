Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

