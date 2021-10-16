NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $6,853.06 on Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $6,853.06 or 0.11198712 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $5,940.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 221 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

