NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.01 or 0.01030861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00310395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00038426 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

