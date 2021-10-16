Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
