Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

