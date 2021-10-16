NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.18% from the stock’s current price.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 77.30 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.30. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a market cap of £239.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

